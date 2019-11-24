Robert MacIntyre clinches Rookie of the Year on European Tour

Robert MacIntyre is projected to finish 11th in the Race To Dubai standings

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has finished his debut season on the European Tour as Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old from Oban shot a final-round 69 at the Tour Championship to finish on six under par.

His nearest challenger for the award, Kurt Kitayama of the United States, was eight over par for the tournament.

"I'm absolutely delighted to finally get over the line," MacIntyre told Sky Sports in Dubai. "I didn't expect a season like this."

The Scot is projected to finish 11th in the Race To Dubai standings after a tremendous first year on tour, with seven top-10 places, including three runner-up finishes.