Rory McIlroy joins Jon Rahm in Dubai contention

Spain's Jon Rahm is leading the Race to Dubai rankings with one round of the World Tour Championship remaining

World Tour Championship third-round leaderboard -15 J Rahm (Spa), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -13 R McIlroy (NI); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng); -10 T Pieters (Bel); -9 M Kinhult (Swe); -8 D Willett (Eng), C Bezuidenhout (SA) Selected others: -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Lewis (Eng); -5 A Sullivan (Eng), S Garcia (Spa), S Lowry (Ire); -4 P Casey (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -3 R MacIntyre (Sco); -2 B Wiesberger (Aut) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy moved to within two shots of joint leaders Jon Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera after the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy shot a seven-under-par 65 to move to 13 under for the tournament.

Spain's Rahm moved level with Frenchman Lorenzo-Vera, taking the lead in the provisional Race to Dubai rankings.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, who needs to win to finish top in the Race to Dubai, is four shots back on 11 under.

Sunday's final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates brings to a conclusion the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

McIlroy's fluctuating fortunes continued as he followed up a 64 and 74 in the opening two rounds with his 65 in the third.

The four-time major winner started with two birdies and that set the tone, picking up an eagle on the par-five seventh and a birdie on the following hole as he made the turn in 31, five under for the day.

Another two birdies followed, at the 14th and 16th, before McIlroy got himself out of trouble on the 18th, scrambling to a par following a wayward approach shot to finish with a bogey-free round.

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger started the third round at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, but a 73 saw him drop to two under for the tournament, opening the door for Rahm to take over as the new leader.

The Spaniard carded a classy 66, and opened a sizeable gap over his closest other challenger in the Race to Dubai, England's Fleetwood, who finished the day in fourth after managing three birdies in his 70.

Rahm - who would become only the second Spaniard to win the Race to Dubai or its predecessor the Order of Merit after the late Seve Ballesteros - fired in seven birdies, including one on the 18th, as he put pressure on Lorenzo-Vera.

The Frenchman, who is aiming to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the World Tour Championship, gave up the outright lead with a bogey six on the last.

MacIntyre closes in on rookie of the year title

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre opened up a 10-shot lead over his closest challenger for the rookie of the year award

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre all but sealed the European Tour's rookie of the year crown - as best-placed debutant in the Race to Dubai rankings - with a four-under-par 68, which moved him 10 shots clear of closest rival Kurt Kitiyama.

The 23-year-old from Oban reeled off six birdies - five in the opening seven holes - as he moved to three under for the tournament, while Kitiyama, from the United States, carded a five-over-par 77 to finish on seven over with one round to play.

MacIntyre went into the tournament in 11th place in the Race to Dubai, one place ahead of Kitiyama, and was just one shot ahead of his rival at the start of the third round.

Barring a staggering turnaround on the final day, the young Scot, who finished sixth on his Open debut at Portrush this year and has claimed seven top-10 finishes in 2019, will join the likes of Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle in winning the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award.