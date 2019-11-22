Golfer Tom Gandy upbeat despite missing European Tour spot

Tom Gandy will play in the Challenge Tour in 2020

Manx golfer Tom Gandy is looking on the bright side despite missing out on a prestigious European Tour card in the final stage of Q School.

Gandy was just one shot short in Spain earlier this week but did enough to earn a spot on the 2020 Challenge Tour.

"It was a bit frustrating, but it was a big step in the right direction," he said.

It rounds off a strong year for the 27-year-old, who claimed his first professional victory in April.

After a mid-season dip in performance, Gandy did not expect to find himself in with a chance of moving up to the top tier.

However, he hit his stride in the latter part of the year with a string of top-10 finishes between August and the end of October.

"I was playing well enough that I started to back myself," said Gandy. "Once you start to see good things happen you get on a roll."

Previously, Gandy has relied on his own intuition when it came to working on his game but this season has been different.

He took on a putting coach in the UK and began working with Manx-based coach Charlie Simpson.

"The work I've been doing with Charlie means I've been able to hit it better, further and closer so it all adds up to more success," Gandy said.

The long journey back to the Isle of Man after the conclusion of Q School gave Gandy plenty of time to reflect on his performance.

"In the long-term it could maybe a bit of a blessing," he said of taking the step up to the Challenge Tour rather than the main European Tour.

"I can put the building blocks in place and see. It would be great to add another professional win or two and show that I can do that."