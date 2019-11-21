World Tour Championship: Mike Lorenzo-Vera leads after Dubai first round

Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a nine-under 63 on day one of the World Tour Championship in Dubai

World Tour Championship first-round leaderboard -9 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -8 R McIlroy (NI); -6 J Rahm (Esp); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Lewis (Eng) Selected others: -3 D Willett (Eng), J Rose (Eng)

Rory McIlroy finished day one of the World Tour Championship in second place behind leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

The Northern Irishman carded an eight-under 64, one stroke behind the Frenchman who shot the lowest ever opening round in the championship.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who is second in the Race to Dubai standings, is tied with compatriot Tom Lewis in fourth on five under.

Fleetwood hit a hole-out eagle on the opening hole in Dubai.

