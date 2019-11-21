Bradley Dredge: Welshman retains Tour card at Q School

Bradley Dredge is a two-time European Tour winner

Wales' Bradley Dredge needed to find one of the best shots of his career with the pressure really on to retain his European Tour card in Spain.

One of 156 players hoping to finish in the top 25, Dredge was a shot adrift as he headed up the 108th and final hole of Q School at Lumine Golf Club.

However, Dredge fired a 250-yard three wood to within 10 feet to make a crucial eagle that ensured he kept his playing privileges for another year.

With ties, 28 players qualified.

While 156 players competed in the final of Q School, this year saw a record number of entries for the event.

The 2019 European Tour Qualifying School was played over 252 holes in three stages across 14 different venues with a total of 1,063 players taking part.

Denmark's Benjamin Poke won the event by six shots, breaking 70 on six successive days to finish at -25 in the gruelling final.

He finished ahead of former Ryder Cup star, Frenchman Gregory Havret who was second on 19 under.

Englishman Laurie Canter, Garrick Porteous, Marcus Armitage, Dave Coupland and Toby Tree also earned 2020 Tour cards, as did Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell.

Dredge's compatriot Jamie Donaldson, another former Ryder Cup star, withdrew from the event and will be relying on sponsors' invites next season, as will Wales' Rhys Enoch.

Q School qualifiers: Benjamin Poke, Gregory Havret, Alejandro Canizares, SSP Chawrasia, Rasmus Hojgaard, Laurie Canter, Aaron Cockerill, Carlos Pigem, Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Jinho Choi, Adrien Saddier, Sami Valimaki, Johannes Veerman, Garrick Porteous, Jake McLeod, Marcus Armitage, Pedro Figueiredo, Bradley Dredge, Jonathan Caldwell, Dave Coupland, Sihwan Kim, Darren Fichardt, Lars Van Meijel, Toby Tree, Niklas Lemke, Rikard Karlberg, Dale Whitnell, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet