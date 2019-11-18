Brandon Todd seals back-to-back PGA Tour wins with Mayakoba Classic victory

Todd was one of 12 players who completed their rounds on Monday morning

Mayakoba Classic final leaderboard -20 B Todd (US); -19 C Ortiz (Mex), A Long (US), V Taylor (US); -17 H English (US); -15 J Dahmen, R Shelton (US) Selected others: -9 G McDowell (NI); -7 R Knox (Sco); -5 C Hill (Sco); level L Donald (Eng)

American Brendon Todd secured back-to-back PGA Tour wins at the delayed Mayakoba Classic in Mexico.

The 34-year-old ended a five-year wait for a tour victory in Bermuda this month and is now the first back-to-back winner since Bryson DeChambeau in 2018.

He resumed his final round on the 15th green at 7.30am local time, leading at 20 under with compatriot Vaughn Taylor.

Todd, the world 184, holed his opening shot of the day for a birdie and finished 20 under, one clear of a group of three players.

Sunday finishers included defending champion Matt Kuchar, who had a hole-in-one in his 62 for a share of 14th at 12 under.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell was joint 23rd at nine under after a closing 67, with former world number one Luke Donald tied 72nd at level par following a 73.