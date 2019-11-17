Tommy Fleetwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge in play-off

Tommy Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult in a play-off to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in South Africa.

Fleetwood started the final round six shots off the lead but carded a seven-under 65 to finish on 12 under par, which Swede Kinhult matched with a 68.

The Englishman, who had three eagles during his round, then made a brilliant par on the first extra hole to win.

It was the 28-year-old's first victory since January 2018 and moved him up to second in the Race to Dubai.

More to follow.