European Tour School Finals: Caldwell and Hoey produce steady starts in Spain

Michael Hoey has not had a full European Tour card since 2016

Northern Ireland men Jonathan Caldwell and Michael Hoey hit steady first rounds at the European Tour School but will need to go lower over the next five days to earn tour cards in Spain.

Caldwell's one-under-pair 71 at the Hills Course at the Lumine Club in Tarragona left him sharing 50th spot.

Five-time European Tour winner Hoey shot a level-par 71 at the Lakes Course which left him tied for 80th.

The top 25 and ties in the six-round marathon will secure tour cards.

The USA's John Catlin leads the field after day one following his six-under 65 on the Lakes Course.

That left him a shot ahead of six players who include Spain's Alejandro Canizares and England's Toby Tree.

Robin Dawson is the leading Irishman after day one following a two-under-par 70 at the Hills Course.

Niall Kearney and Gavin Moynihan are sharing 50th spot with Caldwell on one under.