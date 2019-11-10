Calum Hill and Connor Syme secure playing rights on European Tour for 2020

Calum Hill finished second in the Challenge Tour Order of Merit

Scottish pair Calum Hill and Connor Syme have earned places on the European Tour after finishing in the top 15 of the final Challenge Tour rankings.

Hill, 25, had already secured his card and finished second overall after the final event of the year in Mallorca.

Syme, 24, snuck in as the 14th best player, having finished tied for 15th at Club de Golf Alcanada.

Both will now compete alongside other Scots such as Robert MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson next season.

Syme, from Drumoig, has regained his playing rights on the European Tour having lost them 12 months ago, after failing to come through Q-School.

A rich vein of form meant Hill secured his card for 2020 with nine events to spare, having finished in the top 30 on his European Tour debut at the Scottish Open back in July.

He also secured wins on the Challenge Tour at the Euram Bank Open in Austria and the Made in Denmark Challenge.