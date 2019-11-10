Cormac Sharvin: NI golfer secures European Tour card for next season

Sharvin needed to finish in the top 15 to secure his place

Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin has secured a full European Tour card for next season despite a poor finish in the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The Ardglass golfer hit a final round of 73 in Mallorca to finish tied for 35th in the tournament.

The result meant Sharvin finished 11th in the rankings, having had to be in the top 15 to get on to the European Tour.

"I'm looking forward to the challenges it will bring," he said on Twitter.

"This all wouldn't be possible without the support of my incredibly hard-working team."

The 27-year-old missed out on a European Tour card by one shot last year when he finished in a share of 28th place in final qualifying in Spain.

Sharvin finished as the best Irish competitor on nine-under-par in this year's Irish Open at the Lahinch Golf Club in July.

After a distinguished amateur career which culminated in a perfect winning record for Great Britain and Ireland in the 2015 Walker Cup, he made his European Tour debut in February 2016.