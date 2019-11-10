Turkish Open: Tyrrell Hatton wins six-man play-off

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Turkish Open at the fourth extra hole following a dramatic six-man play-off.

Ryder Cup player Hatton, 28, claimed the title after Austria's Matthias Schwab missed a short par putt.

They finished under floodlights after six players tied on 20 under par.

American Kurt Kitayama dropped out after three holes while French duo Benjamin Hebert and Victor Perez and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen were eliminated at the first.

More to follow.