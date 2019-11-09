Lisa Maguire retires from golf to focus on growing women's game in Ireland

Maguire won the leading amateur at the 2010 Ladies Irish Open

Lisa Maguire has announced her retirement from professional golf in order to focus on growing the women's game in Ireland.

The Cavan native will step away from playing and join Modest Golf, singer Niall Horan's management company.

"Growing the women's game is very important to me," said Maguire.

"I look forward to working with Modest in helping young girls achieve their dreams of reaching their highest levels of the professional game."

Lisa, the twin sister of soon-to-be LPGA Tour player Leona, twice represented Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup and Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup before turning professional in June 2018.

Maguire made appearances on the second-tier Symetra Tour in America before making her debut on the Ladies European Tour Access Series in April, ending the season in 120th place.

"Over the last 15 years, golf has afforded me so many wonderful opportunities to travel the world," she added.

"Golf has been and still remains one of my true passions in life and I am very excited to be continuing my career in golf."