Turkish Open: Justin Rose two off lead as he goes for hat-trick of wins

Justin Rose
World number eight Justin Rose's last tournament win was the Farmers Insurance Open in January
Turkish Airlines Open day one leaderboard
-12 M Schwab (Aus); -11 A Noren (Swe), T Detry (Bel), R Fisher (Eng), D Willett (Eng), -10 D Lipsky (US), J Rose (Eng), J Harding (SA), J Scrivener (Aus), R MacIntyre (Sco) -9 S Jamieson (Sco), T Lewis (Eng), S Sharma (Ind), A Rai (Eng).
Selected others: -8 T Hatton (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), P Reed (US), -7 S Lowry (Ire), -5 M Southgate (Eng), -3 P Harrington (Ire).

Justin Rose is two strokes off the lead at the halfway stage in his chase for a third straight Turkish Open title.

Rose, hopes to become the fourth player after Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie to win a regular European Tour event three years in a row.

"I put myself in position. The dream is alive, no doubt," said the 39-year-old.

Austria's Matthias Schwab leads on 12 under par, with England's Ross Fisher and Danny Willett among four players tied in second at 11-under.

World number 104 Schwab is still waiting for a first European Tour title despite posting nine top-10 finishes this season.

Rose is among a five-strong group on 10 under, including Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who fired a stunning 63 featuring nine birdies.

England's Tom Lewis and Aaron Rai and Scotland's Scott Jamieson, along with India's Shubhankar Sharma, are just a shot further back.

