Bermuda Championship: World number 525 Brendon Todd seals four-shot win

Brendon Todd had 10 birdies on the final day in Bermuda

Bermuda Championship final leaderboard -24 B Todd (US); -20 H Higgs (US); -18 H Lebioda (US), A Wise (US), B Gay (US), S Scheffler (US); -17 F Gomez (Arg) Selected others: -14 R Knox (Sco); -10 B Taylor (Eng)

World number 525 Brendon Todd carded a nine-under final round of 62 to win his second PGA title with a four-shot win at the Bermuda Championship.

The 34-year-old American won the 2014 Byron Nelson Championship but had not posted a top-10 finish since 2015.

He began the final day two behind Harry Higgs but made seven successive birdies on the front nine at the Port Royal Golf Club and finished on 24 under.

Higgs was second after a 68, with Scot Russell Knox joint 11th, 10 shots back.

Todd lost his card in 2016 and between 2015 and 2018 he made just four of 43 cuts on the PGA Tour.

But in his 500th round on the tour he carded a career-low score for 18 holes and earned an exemption through to the 2021-2022 season.