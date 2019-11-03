Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA: American Nelly Korda retains title after three-way play-off

Nelly Korda (centre) celebrates with Caroline Masson (left) and Australian Minjee Lee (right) after beating them in the play-off

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA final leaderboard (N Korda wins after first play-off hole) -18 N Korda (US)*, C Masson (Ger), M Lee (Aus); -14 SY Kim, MJ Hor (Kor), B Henderson (Can); -13 HJ Kim (Kor) Selected others: -10 C Hull (Eng); - 5 G Hall (Eng); -2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +1 M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Nelly Korda has defended her Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA title after a three-way play-off.

Defending champion Korda, 21, beat Germany's Caroline Masson and Australian Minjee Lee after the trio finished tied on 18 under par.

Korda was on course for victory but bogeys in three of her final five holes resigned her to a play-off hole, which she edged with a birdie.

England's Charley Hull carded a final-round 67 to finish 11th on 10 under.

Korda, younger sister of fellow golfer Jessica, who finished in the four-way tie for 11th, claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the event last year.

It was the world number seven's third win of 2019.