WGC-HSBC Champions: Rory McIlroy beats Xander Schauffele in play-off to win in China
|WGC-HSBC Champions third-round leaderboard (McIlroy wins after first play-off hole)
|-19 *R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US);-17 L Oosthuizen (SA); -15 M Schwab (Swi), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex); -14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
|Selected others:-12 P Waring (Eng); -10 T Hatton (Eng); -5 J Rose (Eng)
|Full leaderboard
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a play-off.
The 30-year-old beat defending champion Xander Schauffele after the pair were tied at 19 under par after four rounds.
Schauffele, 26, sunk a six-foot birdie putt on the last to force the play-off with the four-time major champion.
In the first play-off hole Mcilroy's birdie was enough to secure his fourth title of the year after the American could only make par.
More to follow.