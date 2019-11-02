WGC-HSBC Champions: Rory McIlroy leads Louis Oosthuizen by one shot in China

Rory McIlroy (right) and his playing partner, overnight leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (left)

WGC-HSBC Champions third-round leaderboard -15 R McIlroy (NI); -14 L Oosthuizen (SA); -13 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), X Schauffele (US); -12 P Waring (Eng) Selected others: -6 J Rose (Eng); -4 R Macintyre (Sco); -3 T Hatton (Eng); +1 P Casey (Eng); +7 Willett (Eng), Fleetwood (Eng), Wallace (Eng) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead going into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

McIlroy's bogey-free third-round 67 saw him breeze past playing partner and overnight leader Matthew Fitzpatrick, 25, who battled to a two-under-par 70.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, 37, is one back of 30-year-old McIlroy, after carding a 65.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is level with Fitzpatrick on 13 under par.

England's Paul Waring is a further shot back and three off the lead with one round to go.

"I weathered a mini storm at the start and then the round started to get going and I held some good putts," world number two McIlroy said.

"I stayed patient and birdied the holes I needed to."

He added: "I drove the ball as best today as I have all week, it was a gradual round and I tried to keep giving myself chances.

"If I can get a 67 or so on the final round, then I think I will be hard to beat."

"Unfortunately, Rory is playing very well - he's playing very annoying, " Fitzpatrick said.

"I've got to play well tomorrow and that's why it's a World Golf Championships. It's got the best players in the world."

Waring, 34, has moved up the leaderboard after shooting a 65 and 66 in the second and third rounds respectively, following a one-over-par 73 opening round.

Home favourite Li Haotong started the third round well with five birdies in the first six holes but his challenge at the Sheshan International course fell away in the back nine as he shot a two-over 74 and is nine shots back.