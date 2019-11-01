WGC-HSBC Champions: Matthew Fitzpatrick leads from Rory McIlroy in China

Fitzpatrick last won on the European Tour at the Omega European Masters in September of 2018

WGC-HSBC Champions second-round leaderboard -11: M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -10: R McIlroy (NI); -9: X Schauffele (US), A Scott (Aus), S-J Im (Kor); -8: H Li (Chn) Selected others: -6: P Waring (Eng); -5: J Rose (Eng), R Macintyre (Sco); +1: D Willett (Eng), T Hatton (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick produced a bogey-free round of 67 to lead Rory McIlroy at the halfway stage of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Fitzpatrick, 25, fired five birdies at the Sheshan International course to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of Northern Ireland's McIlroy, 30.

McIlroy also carded a 67 on day two, as overnight leader Li Haotong remained on eight under after an even-par round.

England's Paul Waring's shot a seven-under par 65, the day's lowest round.

'Excited for the weekend' - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy started with good early scoring to move close to the lead

Fitzpatrick, the world number 27, benefited from a fine putting display and capped his day with a 15-foot birdie at the last.

"The back nine, I putted fantastic, as good as I've putted all year," said Fitzpatrick, who last won at the Omega European Masters in September 2018.

McIlroy reeled off four birdies in a row between the third and sixth holes before his putter cooled off, although he had no trouble brushing in a three-foot eagle putt at the par-five 18th after a magnificent approach shot.

"Delighted with the first two rounds," he said. "To put myself right in contention going into the weekend is something that I wanted to do.

"It's something that I haven't done a lot of over the last few weeks. I've sort of had bad starts and then clawed my way back into a good position at the end but to be right in the tournament after two days, I'm excited."

England's Danny Willett moved from being in contention at four under to one over par after a round of 77 which contained seven bogeys and one double-bogey.