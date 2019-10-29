Irish Open 2020: Mount Juliet to host Rolex Series event next May

Rory McIlroy says the Irish Open's move to late May will mean that he does play in next year's event

Mount Juliet will host next year's Irish Open in May.

The return of the Rolex Series event to the Kilkenny venue from 28-31 May will see Mount Juliet hosting the Irish Open for the first time since 1995.

Ireland's national open was played at Mount Juliet from 1993 to 1995 when Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance clinched victories.

Tiger Woods and Ernie Els won the WGC-American Express Championship at the venue in 2002 and 2004.

After this success of this year's Irish Open at Lahinch, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said he was confident the Mount Juliet event would be another "spectacular success".

"We are thrilled to bring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to Mount Juliet Estate, a venue which boasts a world-class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, and a history of hosting prestigious tournaments," said Pelley.

After missing this year's event which took placed two weeks before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Rory McIlroy has said that he will compete next May.

The new date is two weeks after the PGA Championship and three weeks before the US Open.

Spaniard Jon Rahm won this year's event at Lahinch.