Zozo Championship: Rain washes out second round in Japan

Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan has been postponed because of heavy rain.

The second round will now start between 6.30am and 8.30am local time on Saturday at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

American Tiger Woods shares the lead after making nine birdies in a first-round six-under 64.

Woods and compatriot Gary Woodland, the US Open champion, are one shot ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.