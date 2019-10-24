St Andrews: R&A to build women's changing facilities

Women's changing facilities will be part of a programme of improvements

Women's changing facilities are to be built in the clubhouse at St Andrews for the first time, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club have confirmed.

However, the construction will take "several years to complete" as part of a wider refurbishment programme.

In 2014, the R&A voted in favour of allowing women members for the first time in its 260-year history.

"We are in the early stages of planning upgrades, including the installation of women's changing rooms," said the R&A.

"We are consulting with members on the proposed changes before we finalise our plans. There is no firm timetable at this stage but it will be a phased programme which will take several years to complete."

While women have not been able to change in the clubhouse, facilities were available in Forgan House - near the 18th green of the St Andrews links course regarded as the "home of golf".