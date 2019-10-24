Rory McIlroy: World number two eight behind joint leader Woods after 72 in Japan

Rory McIlroy is playing in his first PGA Tour event since clinching the Fedex Cup title in August

Rory McIlroy is eight off the pace after an opening two-over 72 at the Zozo Championship in Japan as Tiger Woods took a share of the lead.

After starting at the 10th, world number two McIlroy moved to the turn in one under par but then hit trouble on his second nine in Chiba.

His back nine included two bogeys and a double bogey before a closing birdie.

McIlroy's compatriot Graeme McDowell suffered a dismal day as an 81 left him last of the 78-strong field.

After playing the front nine in two over, McDowell's round totally imploded as bogeyed the 10th and 11th, double bogeyed the 12th and 17th before dropping three further shots at the par-five closing hole.

After a number of lean seasons, the 2010 US Open champion moved back inside the top 100 in the world rankings last year helped by his victory in the Corales Puntacana Resort Championships in the Dominican Republic.

The Northern Irishman finished in a share of 16th at last week's CJ Cup PGA Tour event in South Korea but went into this week 111th in the world rankings.

McDowell's round left him 17 shots behind joint leaders Woods and US Open champion Gary Woodland.

Fifteen-times major winner Woods recovered from three opening bogeys to card nine birdies in his closing 14 holes.

Woods is playing his first competitive event since undergoing knee surgery two months ago.

It was Woods' lowest season-opening score of his career as he chases his 82nd US PGA Tour victory to tie the all-time record held by Sam Snead.

The 43-year-old found water with his opening drive at the 10th to open with a bogey and further shots went at his next two holes.

However, three successive birdies from the 14th moved him back to level par and six further birdies came in his closing 10 holes as he shot 29 for the front nine.

Woods and Woodland lead local hero Hideki Matsumaya by one shot while Ireland's Open champion Shane Lowry is seven off the pace after a 71.