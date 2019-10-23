Rory McIlroy: NI golfer confirms he will play for Ireland in 2020 Olympics

McIlroy won the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year award

Rory McIlroy has said he will play in the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan for Ireland.

The Northern Ireland golfer had said previously that it was "likely" he would play in Tokyo, but has now confirmed his participation.

"I'm excited to play the Olympics and call myself an Olympian," McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

The Holywood native did not take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, citing fears about the Zika virus as the reason.

McIlroy was speaking on Wednesday in Tokyo, where he will be taking part in this week's Zozo Championship.

"Coming to such a golf-crazy country like Japan helps," he added.

"It's a really good atmosphere and just being here this week and seeing the enthusiasm of the fans makes me look forward to coming back next year and playing the Olympics."

Part of the debate about McIlroy's potential participation in the Olympics in the past has focused on whether he would play for Ireland or Great Britain.

However, the 30-year-old said he has come to terms with his choice and embraced the opportunity to play in the Olympics for Ireland.

"I think I made it more difficult for myself than I needed to," he said.

"My feelings towards it were more about what other people will think. Once I got that out of my head and decided to do what was best for me, it became easy.

"The decision was that I was going to play golf for the country or nation that I've always played golf for, through my junior and amateur days, and now into the my professional career."