Rory McIlroy says Brooks Koepka 'didn't need to remind me' about last major win

McIlroy pipped Koepka to be named PGA Tour player of the year by his fellow professionals

Rory McIlroy says Brooks Koepka didn't need to 'remind him' about his five-year wait for a fifth major title.

World number one Koepka last week said he didn't see McIlroy as a main rival as the Northern Irishman hasn't won a major since 2014.

Since then, the American has won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the USPGA Championship in 2018 and 2019

"What Brooks said wasn't wrong," McIlroy told GOLF TV during the Japan Skins event.

"I mean, he's been the best player in the world the last couple years - four majors.

"I don't think he had to remind me that I haven't won one in a while."

McIlroy, who pipped Koepka to this year's PGA Tour player of the year award after clinching the Fedex Cup title in August, says there is no bad blood between the pair, who are 'good friends'.

"I love Brooks, he's a great guy," added the world number two.

"He's obviously super-competitive, like we all are. I can see where he's coming from.

"I think if you take what Brooks said out of context then it can become this big thing that it's become. But Brooks and I are good, we're good friends."