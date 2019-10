Every won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015

American Matt Every has been suspended for 12 weeks for violating a drugs policy.

The 35-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner said in a statement he had tested positive for cannabis, which he uses for a "mental health condition".

Cannabis is legally prescribed for medical use in Florida, where Every is based.

He will be eligible to return to the PGA Tour from 7 January 2020.