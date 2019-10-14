Houston Open: American Lanto Griffin wins first PGA Tour title

Griffin is world number 176

American Lanto Griffin clinched his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Houston Open.

The 31-year-old world number 176 carded a three-under final round of 69 for a 14-under winning total.

His victory earns him a place at next year's US PGA Championship, Masters and Players Championship.

Compatriots Scott Harrington and Mark Hubbard, both also without a PGA title, shared second, Hubbard making an 80-foot eagle putt during his round of 69.

Griffin had a one-shot lead playing the final hole but found an awkward spot in the rough with his drive.

He made the edge of the green with his second, 59 feet from the flag, and then holed a five-foot putt to make par and win the title.

"I learned you don't have to win," Griffin said after his victory, which has earned him $1.3m in prize money.

"If you put all that pressure on yourself it can backfire. Thinking like that helps me take the pressure off."