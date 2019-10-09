Oliver Farr: Welsh golfer close to European Tour return after Morocco win

Oliver Farr's victory in Morocco last weekend was his third career win on the Challenge Tour

Oliver Farr is confident he can reclaim his European Tour card after the lowest round of his life secured a Challenge Tour triumph in Morocco.

The 31-year-old Welshman shot a final-round 63 last Sunday to win the Lalla Aicha Challenge Tour event.

The victory has given a huge boost to his hopes of winning back a spot on the European Tour.

"It puts me in a great position - 13th on the money list," Farr told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have still got some work to do. I have three events left, two in China starting next week and then the Grand Final in Mallorca. They are bigger money so you do see a lot of chopping and changing.

"But I feel confident going into it. Hopefully I can do enough."

Farr has twice held a European Tour card before, in 2015 and 2018, and is now well-placed to secure full playing rights in 2020.

His success in Morocco earned him 32,000 euros (£28,750) and saw him jump 24 places to 13th in the Challenge Tour rankings.

The top 15 when the season draws to a close next month will play on the European Tour next year.

"This puts me into the firing line because people will want to knock me out now, so I have got to play well," Farr added.

"I still need a couple of good results to seal the deal."

Oliver Farr is aiming to book a place on the European Tour via the Challenge Tour for the third time, having previously done so in 2014 and 2017

Farr is in a strong position despite playing only 11 events this year, fewer than any other player in the top 25 in the rankings.

"We had a child in April so I missed the first four events there, then unfortunately we had a few family grievances in the middle of the season so I took some time off to be with my wife and my family," he said.

"But when I have played I have played really nicely."

Hereford-based Farr was born in England, but has followed father Graham - a professional golfer from Llandrindod Wells - in representing Wales.

He is not the only Welshman in contention for to finish in the Challenge Tour's top 15, with Rhys Enoch currently 22nd.

The duo will share a room when the tour heads to China.

"Since the age of 18 we have been in the same national squads and progressed up together," Farr said.

"It was great to see him win (in Slovakia) earlier in the season. It's great to have two Welsh golfers in contention, while David Boote is pushing on as well."

Farr, whose previous Challenge Tour triumph before last weekend was in 2017, began the final day in Morocco four shots behind the leaders, but his spectacular round secured a three-shot winning margin.

"I have shot eight-under this year and a few times as a pro, but nine-under is my lowest ever," he said.

"I actually said to my wife I woke up a bit irritable in the morning, but I got off to a steady start. I chipped in on the third and holed a good putt on the fourth.

"I kept my foot on the gas and made a lot of birdies. It was just one of those days where everything went right."