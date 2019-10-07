Stephanie Meadow: NI golfer retains LPGA Tour card after dramatic finish in Texas

Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for sixth to secure her playing privileges

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow retained her LPGA Tour card for 2020 after a dramatic finish at the Volunteers of America Classic.

Meadow birdied her final two holes at the tournament in Texas to secure her playing privileges for next season.

The Jordanstown golfer showed nerves of steel to sink a 25-foot putt on the last to finish in a tie for sixth.

That left the 27-year-old at 99th in the order of merit to just about seal the top-100 finish that was required.

Having made a fast start to the week with an opening round of 63 on Thursday only to fade slightly following rounds of 71 and 73, Meadow started Sunday with back-to-back birdies.

Although a bogey at the fifth temporarily halted her momentum, further birdies at the ninth and 13th put her in a strong position.

Although her eagle putt on the 17th slid by, she made birdie and backed it up with another gain on the climactic hole to card a four-under 67 and retain her full playing status for 2020.

Knowing the importance, Meadow punched the air in delight as her birdie putt on the 18th dropped into the hole.

Cheyenne Knight shot a five-under par 66 to clinch her first LPGA Tour event.

England's Georgia Hall shot a final round of 66 to finish in a tie for fourth.

Meadow's last-gasp finish capped an encouraging day for Irish golfers after Leona Maguire had earlier secured graduation to the LPGA Tour with a fifth-placed finish at the Symetra Tour Championship.