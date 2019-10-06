Leona Maguire: Irish golfer secures LPGA Tour graduation

Leona Maguire will graduate to the Ladies PGA Tour next year after carding a final round of 71 at the Symetra Tour Championship.

The Cavan golfer finished fifth in the 'Race for the Card' rankings with 10 positions available.

The 24-year-old won the Windsor Golf Classic and Symetra Classic, along with five other top-10 finishes, to give her a shot at securing a card.

Maguire finished tied for 33rd place at the Tour Championship at Daytona Beach.

Stephanie Meadow's hopes of retaining her LPGA Tour card are in danger after a two-over-par 73 on Saturday at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

The Jordanstown golfer is currently 112th on the LPGA Tour order of merit and needs to move inside the top 100 after Sunday's final round if she is to avoid a return to Q-School.