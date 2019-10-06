LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Meadow, Hall and Ewart Shadoff fall out of contention in Texas

New leader Jaye Marie Green birdied eight of the first 10 holes

LPGA Volunteers of America Classic -14 J Green (US); -13 C Knight (US); -12 K Perry (US), B Altomare (US); -9 SY Kim (S Kor) Selected others:-6 G Hall, (Eng), S Meadow (NI), -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +1 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

Stephanie Meadow, Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff fell away from contention at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic after difficult third rounds.

Northern Ireland's Meadow led after the first day and was one off the pace at the halfway point but a two-over-par 73 on Saturday left her eight shots behind new leader Jaye Marie Green.

English pair Hall and Ewart Shadoff went round in 71 and 75 respectively.

American Green's seven-under-par 64 gave her a one-shot lead on 14 under.

She birdied eight of the first 10 holes and is one clear of compatriot Cheyanne Knight at the Old American Golf Club course at The Colony, Texas, heading into Sunday's final round.