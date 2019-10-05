LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Stephanie Meadow trails leaders by one after second round

Stephanie Meadow went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow trails the leaders by one shot after the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

The Jordanstown woman followed up her opening-round 63 with a level-par 71 to lie on eight under par after round two.

The 27-year-old carded three birdies and three bogeys on Friday.

Americans Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight and Canadian Alena Sharp lead on nine under going into the third round.

Sharp posted a 65 in her second round, with Altomare and Knight recording 66 and 67 respectively.

Meadow had topped the leaderboard after the first round with the help of five consecutive birdies.

Meadow, who went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card, has made only nine cuts in 20 events this year.