LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Meadow, Hall and Ewart Shadoff in contention in Texas

Meadow shot an eight-under par 63 in the first round

LPGA Volunteers of America Classic -9 B Altomare (US), C Knight (US), A Sharp (Can); -8 Meadow (NI); -7 J Green (US), K Perry (US) Selected others:-6 G Hall, (Eng), -5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), IB Park (Kor) Full leaderboard

Stephanie Meadow, Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff are all in contention at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic after the second round.

Overnight leader Meadow, of Northern Ireland, carded a level-par 71 to drop a shot behind leaders Alena Sharp, Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight.

Canada's Sharp had an eagle and five birdies in a round-two low 65.

England's Hall is on six under after a second 68 in Texas, while Ewart Shadoff's 69 lifted her to five under.

American Altomare, who has opened the tournament with two bogey-free rounds, hit a 66, while compatriot Knight carded a 67.