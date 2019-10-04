LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Stephanie Meadow leads by two

  • From the section Golf
Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow
Stephanie Meadow went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card
LPGA Volunteers of America Classic
-8 Meadow (NI); -6 A Olson, D Carter (US); -5 C Knight (US), L Ruixin (Chi), M Jutanugarn (Tha)
Selected others:-4 JG Lee6, IB Park (Kor), K Gillman, B Altomare, K Perry, H Green (all US), G Lopez (Mex)
Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow made five consecutive birdies to top the first-round leaderboard at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

The 27-year-old's eight-under-par opening round of 63 gave her a two-stroke lead over Americans Amy Olson and Dori Carter in Texas.

Meadow, who went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card, has made only nine cuts in 20 events this year.

"I know I need a big week this week," Meadow said after her bogey-free round.

"So whatever I scored today didn't really matter, I'm just trying to get to the end goal," added the Antrim-born player, who faces a battle to avoid a return to qualifying school to gain her card for next season.

"It's been a while since I've put five in a row, which is fun. You know, you don't want to stop after three, you want to keep going," she added.

China's Liu Ruixin shares fourth on a six-under 66 alongside Cheyenne Knight of the US and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you