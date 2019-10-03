Hero Women's Indian Open: Meghan MacLaren shares lead after first round

Meghan MacLaren has won the Women's New South Wales Open for the last two years - her only Ladies European Tour titles to date

Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Golf and Country Club: First round leaderboard: -5 M MacLaren (Eng), W Hillier (Aus); -4 M Skarpnord (Nor), L Young (Eng); -3 L Wessberg (Swe) Selected others:-2 C Matthew (Sco); -1 M Thomson (Sco); Par F Johnson (Eng), L Hall (Wal) Full leaderboard

England's Meghan MacLaren has a share of the lead after the first round of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

MacLaren shot a five-under 67 to tie Australia's Whitney Hillier at the top.

The 25-year-old, who has won twice on the Ladies European Tour, had eight birdies and three bogeys in her score after teeing off at 6.45am local time.

"It's not nice getting up at four o'clock, but it was nice to take advantage of an empty course and really pure greens," she said.

Europe's victorious Solheim Cup captain, Catriona Matthew of Scotland, is three back after opening with a two-under 70.