Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Victor Perez wins his maiden Tour event in St Andrews

Victor Perez, left, celebrates just seconds after scoring a final-round 70 in St Andrews

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns (third round) -22 V Perez (Fra); -21 M Southgate (Eng); -20 P Waring (Eng), J Lagergren (Swe); -19 T Lewis (Eng), J Smith (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), M Jordan (Eng), J Wang (Kor) Selected others: -18 L Donald (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -17 R Knox (Sco); -15 R MacIntyre, R McIlroy, -14 J Rose (Eng) Leaderboard

Rookie Victor Perez claimed his maiden European Tour title in his 29th appearance after posting a final-round 70 to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot.

The 27-year-old, who lives just a few miles away from St Andrews in Dundee, narrowly missed his 12-foot birdie putt at the last but a close-range par was good enough to see him become the first French winner of this tournament.

England's Matthew Southgate finished alone in second on 21 under after he also parred the last.

