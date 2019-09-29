European Tour too easy - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy finished on 15 under par at the Dunhill Links

The European Tour needs to make courses harder if the want to "reward" good golf, insists Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman carded a final round of 67 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to add to previous rounds of 70, 66 and 70.

But that was only enough to finish a joint-26th, with winner Victor Perez scoring 22 under par.

"I'm sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th," said McIlroy.

"I don't think the courses are set up hard enough. There's no penalties for bad shots. It's tough when you come back when it's like that, I don't think good golf is rewarded as well as it could be.

"It happened at the Scottish Open as well. I finished 13, 14 under for the week and finished 30th again. It's not a good test.

"I think if the European Tour want to put forward a really good product, the golf course and the set ups need to be tougher."