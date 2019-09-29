Mediterranean Ladies Open: Spain's Carlota Ciganda wins on home soil

  • From the section Golf
Carlota Ciganda (centre)
Carlota Ciganda (centre) has won her eighth individual title
Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, Terramar Golf Club, Sitges (final round)
-8 C Ciganda (Spa); -7 E Henseleit (Ger); -3 S Nuutinen (Fin); -2 U Wikstrom (Fin), C Wolf (Aut), L Fuenfstueck (Ger)
Selected others: +2 L Hall (Wal), K MacDonald (Sco); +4 L Young (Eng), C Thompson (Eng); +6 B Morgan (Wal)
Leaderboard

Carlota Ciganda won her first title since 2016 at the Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain.

The Spaniard, who was part of Europe's Solheim Cup-winning team at Gleneagles, finished eight under par with a final round of 71 at the Terramar Golf Club in Sitges.

Ciganda started Sunday two strokes behind Laura Fuenfstueck but a round of 79 saw the German slip to fourth.

Esther Henseleit finished second with a seven-under-par 68.

"I am very happy to win in Spain, it was a tough day," Ciganda said.

"My family is here and playing in Spain is always special. It was very windy, with some crazy gusts on course but I played pretty solid."

Wales' Lydia Hall and Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald finished 10th on two over par, while England's Charlotte Thompson was 17th on four over par.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you