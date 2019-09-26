Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Justin Walters leads in St Andrews

England's Matthew Southgate is two off the lead at his "home" course

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews (first round) -9 J Walters (SA); -8 Ryan Fox (NZ), A Otaegui (Sp), V Perez (Fr), JL Smith (Eng); -7 J Ahlers (SA), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), R Ramsay (Sco), K Reitan (Nor), M Southgate (Eng), P Waring (Eng) Notable others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), C Hill (Sco), M Jordan (Eng), R Knox (Sco), R Rock (Eng); -4 L Donald (Eng), O Fisher (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -3 P Harrington (Ire); -2 R McIlroy (NI). Leaderboard

South Africa's Justin Walters holds a slender lead after the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Walters carded a nine-under-par 63 on the Old Course at St Andrews to lead by one from England's Jordan Smith, Spain's Adrian Otaegui, New Zealand's Ryan Fox and France's Victor Perez.

Richie Ramsey of Scotland and England's Matthew Southgate and Paul Waring are a shot further back.

"I'm chuffed to bits," said Southgate, a member at Carnoustie since 16.

"It's a dream come true for me. I've waited a long time to go down that last hole with that feeling. A really, really special day for me.

"The last few years I've struggled at this event when it gets so cold and I've really struggled because I'm such a feel player.

"If I lose the feeling in my hands a bit, it's a bit of a nightmare in the knock-down shots but we were blessed with the weather today."

McIlroy father-son duo and Justins toil in rain

Justin Timberlake is teamed up with Justin Rose

Fleetwood set the course record of 63 at Carnoustie in this event in 2017 and has twice finished runner-up, including 12 months ago.

"I always score really well on this one," said Fleetwood, who has not missed a halfway cut since last July's French Open. "It is always good to get off to a good round here and a good start.

"I'd love to have this event on my CV. Long way to go, but I've done all right in the past and hopefully Sunday I have another chance."

World number two Rory McIlroy had to settle for a 70 after hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, but it was not all bad news.

The Northern Irishman is playing with his father, Gerry, in the team event and joked: "He loves it and he played well today. He bettered me by five (shots) and his goal for the week was if he could better me by four a day, 16 for the week, I think we have a decent chance."

The McIlroys sit at seven under par, five off the lead, which is two better than Justin Rose and music star Justin Timberlake.