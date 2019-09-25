Rhys Enoch: Welsh golfer feeling fresh in race for European Tour qualification

Rhys Enoch is Wales' highest-ranked golfer at 228 in the world

Rhys Enoch believes a spell on paternity leave will boost his hopes of claiming a place on the European Tour.

The 31-year-old Welsh golfer needs a strong finish to the Challenge Tour season to secure a European Tour card for the first time.

Enoch has taken time off after becoming a father in August and feels his golf may benefit.

"I think I am going to be the freshest of anyone at the end of the year which is important," Enoch said.

"People forget how mentally taxing all the golf and travel is. For me to have four or five events less under my belt could be quite important."

The top 15 players on the Challenge Tour ranking list at the end of the season will play on the European Tour in 2020.

Enoch is currently 17th despite playing in only 10 tournaments this year - fewer than anyone above him.

Cardiff-based Enoch won for the first time on the Challenge Tour in Slovakia in July and finished fifth in the most recent event, in Portugal earlier this month.

He is back in action at the Hopps Open de Provence in France this week before moving on to Morocco next week.

Enoch has opted to miss the Stone Irish Challenge the following week to prepare for two big-money events in China before the season-ending Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca in November.

"Considering I haven't played anywhere near as many events as some other people have, I am making really nice progress," Enoch told BBC Sport Wales.

"The fifth place in Portugal has moved me right back into contention for the top 15, which is obviously where I want to end the year.

"I am really looking forward to capitalising on last week and playing well in the next few weeks.

"The last three events are double money - our version of the FedEx Cup play-offs - so a lot can happen."

Enoch, who is ranked 228th in the world, says the arrival of son Carter has made it "easier to let things go" on the golf course.

He heads into the key part of the season full of confidence as he attempts to book a European Tour place for the first time.

"I am in a good place mentally and physically," Enoch said. "Every part of my game is where I want it to be."

Enoch has won around 70,000 euros (£62,000) this season, thanks chiefly to his victory in Slovakia and a 71st-place finish at the US Open.

"I am playing five of the last six events so there's plenty of time for a good finish or two," he added.

"I can't say for sure, but I know I am a win away and more than likely a second place away (from the European Tour). It's very close."