McIlroy 11 shots behind leader Wallace at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy has won the Players' Championship, the RBC Canadian Open and the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship in 2019

Rory McIlroy posted a four-over 76 to finish 11 shots behind early clubhouse leader Matt Wallace at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Northern Irishman was three under after five holes, but struggled on the back nine to come home in 42.

The round was McIlroy's worst since a 79 in the first round of The Open at Royal Portrush where he missed the cut.

Englishman Wallace had a flawless round of 65 with five birdies and an eagle.

