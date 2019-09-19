Ryder Cup: BBC extends broadcast deal to 2022

Europe regained the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 win over the USA at Le Golf National in 2018

The BBC will continue to broadcast the Ryder Cup after extending its deal with the European Tour until 2022.

That means the biennial match between Europe and the United States stays free to air across TV, online and radio.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will host the 2020 Ryder Cup, with Italy's Marco Simone staging the 2022 event.

"We are pleased our audiences can continue to enjoy such a special event," said Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport.

The BBC has also retained television highlights of the BMW PGA Championship and Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and will now also show highlights of the European Tour season-ending DP World Tour Championship Dubai until 2022.

Rufus Hack, the European Tour's chief content officer, said: "The Ryder Cup is one of global sport's most-watched events and this extension to our long-term relationship with the BBC means viewers in the UK will be able to continue to follow it across the BBC.

"We're delighted viewers can also follow three of our Rolex Series events, including our season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai."

The announcement was made on the first day of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, which marks the start of the qualification campaign for Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup team.