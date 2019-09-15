Sergio Garcia claims one-shot win at KLM Open

Sergio Garcia has now won individual tournaments in 16 different countries but none in England or Scotland

KLM Open, Amsterdam, Netherlands: Final-round leaderboard -18 S Garcia (Spa); -17 N Hojgaard (Den); -16 M Wallace (Eng); -15 J Morrison (Eng); -14 C Shinkwin (Eng); -12 R Karlberg (Swe) Selected others: -10 B Dredge (Wal), M Southgate (Eng), T Pieters (Bel); -9 P Harrington (Ire), P Reed (US), L Johnston (Sco)

Sergio Garcia picked up the 16th European Tour title of his career with a one-stroke victory at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

A final-round three-under 69 was enough for the 39-year-old to finish one clear of Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard.

The Spaniard has fallen to 43rd in the world and this was his first victory since the 2018 Andalucia Masters.

Englishman Callum Shinkwin began as joint leader with Garcia but shot a two-over 74 to finish fifth.

Matt Wallace posted a 68 for third spot, while James Morrison was fourth.

The win was a welcome piece of good news for Garcia in a difficult year in which he was disqualified from a tournament in Saudi Arabia for damaging greens and was criticised at The Open for throwing his driver at his caddie.