Solheim Cup 2019: Europe maintain slender lead after drawing Saturday foursomes

The American Korda sisters have won both of their foursome matches at Gleneagles together

2019 Solheim Cup: Europe v United States Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland Dates: 13-15 September Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online

Europe maintained their one-point advantage over the United States in the Solheim Cup after drawing Saturday's foursomes at Gleneagles to lead 6½-5½.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz won 4&3 while Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier added another point with a 3&2 victory.

However, Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda were well beaten 6&5 by Jessica and Nelly Korda.

And Anne van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, who were four up after six holes, lost 2&1 to Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex.

The Americans had a run of four successive birdies from the ninth as they turned around their match in high winds at the Scottish course, with gusts of about 35mph.

European bogeys on the 13th and 15th helped their opponents open a three-hole lead and they closed out victory with a par on the 17th.

Hull and Munoz, however, continued their excellent partnership by crushing Danielle Kang and Meghan Khang.

The pair won 1½ points from their two games on Friday and started well on Saturday morning, claiming the first three holes in the alternate shot format and were six clear after 11, despite only holing two birdies.

Final scores

Hall and Boutier, who also won their foursomes match on Friday, parred their first 10 holes to lead by one before successive birdies saw them open a three-hole lead they would not squander.

The Korda sisters, who won their foursomes match 6&4 on Friday, were again dominant, despite only being level par for the 13 holes they played.

Law and Ciganda struggled in the wind with six bogeys in 12 holes and their defeat was confirmed by a Jessica Korda 15-foot birdie putt on the next.

Saturday afternoon sees four fourball matches with 12 singles matches on Sunday deciding the winner.

As defending champions the US need 14 points to retain the title, while Europe need 14½ to regain the Solheim Cup.