KLM Open: Scott Jamieson takes two-stroke lead after second round

  • From the section Golf
Scott Jamieson climbed eight places on the leaderboard on day two to lead the KLM Open
Scott Jamieson climbed eight places on the leaderboard on day two to lead the KLM Open
KLM Open - second-round leaderboard
-11 S Jamieson (Sco); -9 S Garcia (Esp), J Morrison (Eng), M Southgate (Eng)
Selected others: -8 S Horsfield (Eng); -7 M Orrin (Eng), S Brown (Eng), B Dredge (Wal); -6 L Johnston (Sco); -4 J Donaldson (Wal)

Scotland's Scott Jamieson shot a seven-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Spain's Sergio Garcia after the second round of the KLM Open.

The 35-year-old climbed eight places on the leaderboard as he moved to 11 under par after registering seven birdies.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, climbed seven spots after a five-under-par 67.

Overnight leader Callum Shinkwin, James Morrison and Matthew Southgate are all tied on nine under with Garcia.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you