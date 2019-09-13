Solheim Cup 2019: Europe take slender lead over United States after foursomes

The Korda sisters are the first siblings to play together in the Solheim Cup

2019 Solheim Cup: Europe v United States Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland Dates: 13-15 September Fourballs begin: 12:40 BST Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online.

Europe lead the United States 2½-1½ after Friday's opening Solheim Cup foursomes at Gleneagles, Scotland.

The Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, thrashed Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6&4 to record the first point

But Europe's Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare 2&1.

Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda halved with Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, while Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz beat Megan Khang and Annie Park 2&1.

Law was the first to revel in a boisterous atmosphere on the first tee, encouraging yet louder cheers before hitting Europe's opening shot after Pressel had delighted the American fans with the first shot of the event.

The European pair won the opening hole with a par and then moved two clear with another par on the fourth. But they never regained the lead after losing the next three holes, although they never trailed by more than one.

However, Ciganda, who missed a couple of short putts early on, holed a 30-footer on the 17th to level the match and ensure they went down the last.

And the see-saw contest fittingly ended in a half point each when Pressel missed a lengthy putt to win.

Hall and Boutier picked up Europe's first full point. They recovered from losing the third hole to be two holes ahead after nine. They then extended their lead with a birdie on the par-three 10th, and went four clear despite bogeying the par-four 12th.

The US hit back with a birdie on the 14th and Altomare holed a gutsy 20-footer to win the 16th, but Thompson was unable to match that from similar distance on the 17th and Boutier rolled in from four feet to secure the win.

And Hull and Munoz made sure Europe reached the halfway point of day one with a lead by winning the final match. They won the first hole and never trailed in a match they sealed with a par on the short 17th.

The first point of the day was registered by the Kordas, who had to convince US captain Juli Inkster to play them together.

They birdied the opening two holes and then won the fourth and fifth with pars and the seventh with a bogey to quickly put their match beyond the misfiring Europeans.