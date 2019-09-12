Solheim Cup 2019: Europe's four Englishwomen will all play in Friday's opening foursomes

England's Bronte Law and Spain's Carlota Ciganda will lead Europe in the opening Solheim Cup match

2019 Solheim Cup: Europe v United States Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland Dates: 13-15 September Starts: 08:10 BST Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online.

All four Englishwomen in Europe's Solheim Cup team feature in Friday's opening foursomes at Gleneagles.

Bronte Law and Spain's Carlota Ciganda play US duo Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex in the opening match at 08:10 BST.

Georgia Hall and France's Celine Boutier face Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, while Germany's Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff play sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda.

Charley Hull and Spain's Azahara Munoz face Megan Khang and Annie Park.

American Pressel will hit the first shot for the defending champions against a strong European pairing of debutant Law and Ciganda.

England's Bronte Law features in the opening match of the 2019 Solheim Cup (all times BST)

Law 'champing at the bit'

Europe captain Catriona Matthew said 24-year-old Law was "champing at the bit" to play and she wanted to get her and Boutier out early.

"I just feel the longer they have to hang around and wait, the more nervous they are going to get," added Matthew, who also has Dutch debutant Anne van Dam in her 12-strong side.

"We wanted to get as many rookies out as we could on the first morning."

US captain Juli Inkster said she was also keen to "get the rookies out there playing in the morning" after picking five of the six in her team.

Alex plays with the US team's most experienced player in Pressel, who has played in five previous events, while Nelly Korda makes her debut alongside older sister Jessica after asking Inkster to pair them together.

"I wasn't too keen on it," said Inkster who is looking to become the first captain to win three successive Solheim Cups.

"But the more I thought about it, it would be stupid not to play them. They should have the right to play together. They're a strong team together."

Friday morning's foursomes will be followed by four fourball matches in the afternoon. The pairings for those matches will be announced on Friday morning.

There will be another round of foursomes and fourballs on Saturday, with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

The US need 14 of the 28 total points on offer to retain the Solheim Cup, while Europe need 14.5 to regain it.

The US have won 10 of the previous 15 editions of the biennial event.

