Solheim Cup: European fans will 'welcome' US players - Charley Hull

Danielle Kang won three of her four matches on her Solheim Cup debut in Des Moines in 2017

Europe's Charley Hull feels home fans will "welcome" United States players at the Solheim Cup after American Danielle Kang said she expects to be booed.

Kang, 26, roused the home fans on the first tee in Iowa in the 2017 match.

"I was told personally I was going to be booed," said Kang. "It's OK. You can boo me. I'm excited to hear noise, whatever that may be."

When asked about potential booing in this week's matches, Hull said: "I think they'll get a warm welcome."

The 23-year-old, who is making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance, added: "Everybody is pretty fair, especially in Scotland, the home of golf. I feel everyone will be respectful."

The 16th edition of the Solheim Cup, which pits Europe against the US every two years, starts on Friday at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Kang won three points from four matches as the US won 16½-11½ two years ago in Des Moines.

When she walked on to the first tee, she encouraged the crowd to increase their noise levels in support.

"It was top notch for me," she said. "The fact we were on US soil made it better and I heard all the 'USA' chants.

"I'm loud whether I'm in Nevada or in Scotland. I don't think I change no matter where I am. I'm definitely going to embrace the first tee.

"I hear I'm going to be booed at one point, so bring it on. You can boo me because they will also clap out there if I hit a fairway. I like to have rowdy crowds.

"I don't know if they're going to do it. Whatever happens, I don't really hear it. And plus, they have an accent, so I'm not sure it's going to even come out as b-o-o."