Solheim Cup 2019: Europe v United States format & schedule

Europe captain Catriona Matthew was born in Edinburgh and says guiding the team to victory at Gleneagles in her home country would rank above her 2009 Women's British Open win

2019 Solheim Cup: Europe v United States Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland Dates: 13-15 September Starts: 08:10 BST Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online.

The Solheim Cup gets under way at Gleneagles on Friday with Europe bidding to regain the trophy from the United States.

The 16th staging of the competition features 24 of the world's leading players going head-to-head in matchplay format.

The tournament follows the same structure as the Ryder Cup with 28 matches being played over three days.

There are four foursomes and four fourballs starting at 08:10 BST and 12:40 BST respectively on both Friday and Saturday.

And the tournament concludes with 12 singles matches from 11:40 BST on Sunday.

USA have won the past two and have an overall record of 10 wins to Europe's five.

Europe last won in 2013 in Colorado but a good omen is that Scotland has hosted the Solheim Cup twice - and Europe won them both.

How does the Solheim Cup work?

Europe have won on the two previous occasions the Solheim Cup has been hosted in Scotland

A total of 28 matches, each worth one point, will take place over three days, and the first team to reach 14½ points will win the trophy. If matches finish tied, each team scores half a point.

Should the competition finish 14-14, the USA will retain the trophy after winning on home soil in 2017.

In fourball matches, teams of two play each other and the player that shoots the lowest score on each hole wins it for their team - if the scores are tied then the hole is halved.

Foursome matches also involve two-man teams. However, only one ball per team is in play with players taking alternate shots. Again, the lowest score wins the hole.

The 12 singles matches on Sunday also follow the matchplay format.

Teams

* denotes captain's wildcard pick

Europe

Players: Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Anne Van Dam (Netherlands), Caroline Hedwall (Sweden), Charley Hull (England), Georgia Hall (England), Azahara Munoz (Spain), Caroline Masson (Germany), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Celine Boutier (France)*, Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)*, Bronte Law (England)*, Suzann Pettersen (Norway)*

Captain: Catriona Matthew

United States

Players: Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lizette Salas, Jessica Korda, Megan Khang, Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Angel Yin, Annie Park, Ally McDonald*, Morgan Pressel*

Captain: Juli Inkster

The Solheim Cup is part of BBC Sport's Change The Game campaign. #ChangeTheGame from BBC Sport celebrates a summer packed full of live women's sporting action and complementary programming across TV, radio and online.