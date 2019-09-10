Solheim Cup 2019: Stacy Lewis pulls out of United States team

Ally McDonald steps in as first alternate and will be one of six rookies in the US team

Solheim Cup Date: 13-15 September Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland

Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the US Solheim Cup team with a back injury.

Lewis, 34, was named as a pick by American captain Juli Inkster, but her back flared up last week and she does not feel able to tee it up at Gleneagles.

Her place in the team will be taken by 26-year-old rookie Ally McDonald.

"I know this was an incredibly tough decision for Stacy, but she also has the team's best interests at heart," said Inkster.

McDonald finished one spot outside an automatic place, and was already in Scotland as the team's first alternate.

