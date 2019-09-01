Stephanie Meadow: Northern Ireland finishes in share of 70th in LPGA event

Meadow was unable to build on a promising opening two rounds in Portland

Stephanie Meadow completed a disappointing weekend as she fired a closing three-over-par 75 to finish in a share of 70th place at the Cambia Portland Classic LPGA event.

Meadow, 27, was tied for 23rd spot after opening rounds of 69 and 67.

However, she dropped out of contention with a 77 on Saturday and her 75 on Sunday was a topsy-turvy affair.

The round include an eagle and three birdies but also two double bogeys and four bogeys.

Meadow's finish means she is unlikely to improve her position in the LPGA rankings.

The Northern Ireland woman, who won the World Invitational women's event in her home country two weeks ago, went into the Portland event in 106th in the LPGA rankings.

The 27-year-old's target is to move into the top 80 by the season's end to maintain her full playing privileges in the United States for 2020.

American Yealimi Noh started the day with a three-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and both were in the early stages of their final rounds.